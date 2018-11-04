Brokerages Set Oracle Co. (ORCL) Price Target at $54.02

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.02.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $6,707,277.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $177,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,814.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,248,965 over the last 90 days. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Oracle by 18.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 426,197 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after buying an additional 67,070 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.1% in the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 47,217 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 16.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,330 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 289,576 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Oracle by 18.5% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 60,371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.83. 17,147,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,012,656. The firm has a market cap of $202.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. Oracle has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 25.60%. Oracle’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

