Brokerages Set Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) PT at $12.80

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VG shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Vonage in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Vonage to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE VG traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.53. 5,172,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,557. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Vonage has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $14.73.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $261.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.91 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 163,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $2,185,466.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,851.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 233,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $3,366,980.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,650,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,690,813.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,550,893 shares of company stock worth $35,711,797. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vonage by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

