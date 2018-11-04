Brokerages Set Walt Disney Co (DIS) PT at $120.85

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.94.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $115.18. 6,376,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,886,704. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $97.68 and a twelve month high of $119.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 130,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $14,957,209.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,089.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.87, for a total value of $106,500.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,705.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 598,858 shares of company stock valued at $68,953,653. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 23,755 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,157,965 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $121,366,000 after acquiring an additional 24,140 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in Walt Disney by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 20,950 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,510 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.