Brokers Issue Forecasts for Wabash National Co.’s FY2018 Earnings (WNC)

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wabash National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Potter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.51. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Wabash National’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum set a $18.00 price target on Wabash National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $881.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.90. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $26.54.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $553.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.11 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wabash National by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,113,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,396,000 after buying an additional 548,706 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wabash National by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,610,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wabash National by 2.7% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 996,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Wabash National by 7.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 800,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after purchasing an additional 56,618 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wabash National by 14.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 71,524 shares during the period.

Wabash National Corporation manufactures and sells semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. The company's Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

