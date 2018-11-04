Brokers Offer Predictions for Habit Restaurants Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (HABT)

Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) – Wedbush dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Habit Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Habit Restaurants’ FY2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.43 million. Habit Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. Habit Restaurants’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HABT. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Habit Restaurants to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Habit Restaurants from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Habit Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of HABT opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $386.81 million, a P/E ratio of 92.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.14. Habit Restaurants has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Habit Restaurants by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 30,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Habit Restaurants by 173.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Habit Restaurants by 18.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 15,801 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Habit Restaurants by 151.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Habit Restaurants by 196.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

