Brokers Set Expectations for MGM Resorts International’s Q4 2018 Earnings (MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for MGM Resorts International in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MGM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Nomura dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.39. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider Phyllis James sold 15,815 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $446,931.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,014.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 1,750 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $49,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,442 shares of company stock worth $1,456,087 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

