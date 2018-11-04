Brokers Set Expectations for Transocean LTD’s Q3 2019 Earnings (RIG)

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Transocean in a report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.19 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 64.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RIG. UBS Group upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Transocean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Transocean has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $14.47.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Mobius Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Vincent J. Intrieri acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

