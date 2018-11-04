Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL) to Issue Dividend of $0.75

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) declared a dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th.

Buckeye Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Buckeye Partners has a payout ratio of 105.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Buckeye Partners to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.4%.

Shares of BPL stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.25. Buckeye Partners has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $909.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.74 million. Buckeye Partners had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Buckeye Partners will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

BPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Buckeye Partners from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Buckeye Partners from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Buckeye Partners from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Buckeye Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.58.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

