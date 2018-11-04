C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,982 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 268.3% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,253,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,828,000 after buying an additional 912,800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 255.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,246,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,245,000 after buying an additional 895,269 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,253,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,154,000 after buying an additional 607,678 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,497,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,439.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 430,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 425,372 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $88.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $77.52 and a 12-month high of $101.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,000 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 4,527 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $435,135.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,598.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,758 shares of company stock worth $4,526,546 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHRW. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

