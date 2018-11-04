CA (CA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

CA (NASDAQ:CA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CA. ValuEngine upgraded CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Argus lowered CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered CA from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.44. 23,213,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,159,412. CA has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

In other news, insider Ayman Sayed sold 18,693 shares of CA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $808,846.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,270.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 67,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,811 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of CA during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of CA during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,725,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of CA during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,800,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of CA during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,955,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CA during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CA, Inc, doing business as CA technologies, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

