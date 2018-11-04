CAI International (CAI) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Cowen

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered CAI International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAI International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CAI International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE CAI opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. CAI International has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $483.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.25.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. CAI International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. CAI International’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CAI International will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAI International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 8th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of CAI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CAI International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CAI International by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

