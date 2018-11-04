Cairn Energy (CNE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, September 7th. Investec downgraded Cairn Energy to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 225 ($2.94) in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cairn Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 271.95 ($3.55).

Shares of LON:CNE opened at GBX 201.80 ($2.64) on Thursday. Cairn Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 164.20 ($2.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 237 ($3.10).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; Mexico; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal and the Republic of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

