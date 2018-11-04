CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. CalAmp also posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. CalAmp had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAMP. First Analysis set a $29.00 price target on shares of CalAmp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of CalAmp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CalAmp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,402. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $707.73 million, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $130,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,136,838.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $50,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 186,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CalAmp by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,202,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,895,000 after purchasing an additional 456,236 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CalAmp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,652,677 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in CalAmp by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,071,000 after purchasing an additional 361,001 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in CalAmp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 901,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 71,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in CalAmp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 677,927 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services worldwide. The company provides mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

