Caleres Inc (CAL) Position Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Caleres worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Caleres by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Caleres by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,113,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Caleres by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Caleres by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

CAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Caleres from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Loop Capital set a $37.00 target price on Caleres and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Caleres from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Caleres Inc has a twelve month low of $26.54 and a twelve month high of $41.09.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $706.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.15 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caleres Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $765,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,126,881.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $373,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,369,760.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,900. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

