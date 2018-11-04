California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.55 Million Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WTM opened at $876.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 196.00 and a beta of 0.42. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $786.23 and a 52-week high of $980.89.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 147.61% and a return on equity of 0.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTM. ValuEngine raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, MediaAlpha, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

