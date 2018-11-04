California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.58 Million Position in CEVA, Inc. (CEVA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 18.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,866 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CEVA were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in CEVA by 30.7% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 152,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 35,766 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of CEVA by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 460,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,895,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of CEVA by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $26.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $581.84 million, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.38. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $51.80.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. Research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CEVA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

In other news, Director Maria Marced sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $81,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

