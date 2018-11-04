California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.59 Million Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 45,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the period. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

TCPC stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. The company has a market cap of $816.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.70.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $48.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.