Cameo Cobalt (CRU) Shares Up 19.2%

Cameo Cobalt Corp (CVE:CRU)’s share price shot up 19.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 283,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 456,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Cameo Cobalt Company Profile (CVE:CRU)

Cameo Cobalt Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It holds an 80% interest in the MEG gold property located in the Morogoro Rural District of Tanzania. The company also has an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Gochager Lake Nickel-Copper-Cobalt project, which consists of four claims covering an area of approximately 3,759 hectares located in northern Saskatchewan, La Ronge town.

