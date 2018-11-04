Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,796 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $86.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $84.88 and a 1-year high of $100.01. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.86. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.0412 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

