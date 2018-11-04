Canadian National Railway (CNI) Holdings Trimmed by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 2.3% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,702,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,499,876,000 after purchasing an additional 511,467 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,396,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,578,000 after purchasing an additional 598,397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,523,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,522,000 after purchasing an additional 251,353 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 116.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,630,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 43.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,480,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,814 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.07.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $85.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $70.59 and a 1 year high of $91.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 42.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.