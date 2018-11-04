Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CD) Insider Corporation Dundee Sells 100,000 Shares

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) insider Corporation Dundee sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$68,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Corporation Dundee sold 9,000 shares of Cantex Mine Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$4,950.00.

Shares of CVE CD opened at C$0.88 on Friday. Cantex Mine Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.15 and a 12-month high of C$1.10.

Cantex Mine Development Company Profile

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the Republic of Yemen, and the United States. It explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. The company's primary project is located in the northwestern part of the Republic of Yemen, where it owns exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 1,583 square kilometers.

