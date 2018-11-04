Capital Management Corp VA Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Capital Management Corp VA trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 20.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 44.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 140,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 43,333 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 233,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,638,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $600,899,000 after buying an additional 486,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 120.7% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 17,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, September 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 15th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $6,707,277.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $185,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,227.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,946 shares of company stock worth $7,248,965. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Societe Generale set a $50.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.