Capital Power (CPX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Capital Power (TSE:CPX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a C$30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Capital Power from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.00.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$27.05 on Wednesday. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$22.15 and a 12-month high of C$29.79.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 4,500 megawatts of power generation capacity.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.