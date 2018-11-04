Carolina Financial (CARO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CARO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Carolina Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Brean Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Carolina Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Carolina Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carolina Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARO opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $773.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.76. Carolina Financial has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.62 million. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 21.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carolina Financial will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARO. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carolina Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,948,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,528,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,603,000 after purchasing an additional 253,074 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,033,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,337,000 after purchasing an additional 171,965 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 159,279 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 619,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,590,000 after purchasing an additional 106,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and interest-bearing demand accounts to individuals, businesses, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities.

