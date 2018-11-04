Caroti Stefano Sells 1,750 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) insider Caroti Stefano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DECK opened at $131.69 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a one year low of $63.32 and a one year high of $134.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.66. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $501.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DECK. Macquarie set a $105.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. UBS Group raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $120.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 21.7% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 30.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 24.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

