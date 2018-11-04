Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Receives $29.94 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.94.

CRZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, July 23rd.

Shares of CRZO opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $31.57.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $264.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.08 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 52.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $187,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $190,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,030.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $737,095. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRZO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 26,788.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,821,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,814,895 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,719,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,558,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,880,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,014,000 after buying an additional 736,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,082,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,696,000 after buying an additional 645,350 shares in the last quarter.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

