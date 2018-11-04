Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $303.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.21 million. On average, analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TAST stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $474.28 million, a PE ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, VP William E. Myers sold 18,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $284,931.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,840.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Flanders sold 18,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $284,222.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,450 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,521.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,439 shares of company stock worth $1,000,769 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of July 1, 2018, it owned and operated 807 BURGER KING restaurants. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

