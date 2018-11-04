Carvana Co (CVNA) Stake Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,704 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.27% of Carvana worth $15,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carvana from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carvana from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Craig Hallum set a $48.00 target price on Carvana and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 99,092 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $5,335,113.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,152,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ddfs Partnership Lp sold 896,542 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $58,212,472.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,471,036 shares of company stock worth $151,403,886. Company insiders own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.47. Carvana Co has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $72.59.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The company had revenue of $475.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 127.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carvana Co will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

