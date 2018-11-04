Castlight Health (CSLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Castlight Health to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Castlight Health stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Castlight Health has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $365.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Dougherty & Co upped their price target on Castlight Health from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Chardan Capital downgraded Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.80 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Castlight Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Castlight Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.16.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers communication and testing, implementation, and user customer support services.

