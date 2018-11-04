Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.08 million. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $112.25 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $91.10 and a 12 month high of $138.54.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

In other news, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $872,261.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,624,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $123,441.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,137 shares in the company, valued at $430,951.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBOE. BidaskClub raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Cboe Global Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.