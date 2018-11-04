CDW (CDW) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,907 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CDW by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,171,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,620,000 after buying an additional 21,755 shares during the period. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 2.4% during the second quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 1,151,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,012,000 after buying an additional 27,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CDW by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,158,000 after buying an additional 59,184 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CDW by 16.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 737,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,574,000 after buying an additional 105,061 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CDW by 17.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 538,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,876,000 after buying an additional 79,816 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

In other CDW news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total transaction of $1,482,029.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,840,698.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $1,273,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,018.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,068 shares of company stock worth $9,629,759 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $88.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. CDW has a twelve month low of $65.59 and a twelve month high of $92.18.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 70.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CDW will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CDW from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.44.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.