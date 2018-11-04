Centene Corp (CNC) Shares Bought by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $11,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Bank of America increased their price target on Centene from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. MED increased their price target on Centene from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Centene from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $129.31 on Friday. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $148.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,938,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 2,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,957,590. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

