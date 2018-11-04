Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $217.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Centennial Resource Development to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDEV stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $23.12. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.82 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDEV shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.74.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

