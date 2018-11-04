CEVA (CEVA) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CEVA. Roth Capital cut their price objective on CEVA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised CEVA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on CEVA from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.67.

CEVA stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,270. CEVA has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $581.84 million, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.38.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). CEVA had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $17.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CEVA will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maria Marced sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $81,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after buying an additional 48,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 366,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after buying an additional 45,294 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

