Chemours (CC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Chemours (NYSE:CC) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $44.00. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chemours from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Chemours from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Chemours in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Shares of CC stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.74.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Chemours had a return on equity of 107.22% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemours will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

