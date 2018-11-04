Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered Chesapeake Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Bank of America raised Chesapeake Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.91.

CHK stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.93. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.07% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 405,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,465,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 199,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 647,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 14,707 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

