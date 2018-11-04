Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th.

NYSE CHK traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.49. 38,731,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,188,292. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.93. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 54.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,348,023 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,431 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,972,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,947 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 646,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 104,705 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,770 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

