Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stellar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 5.1% during the first quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its position in Chevron by 1.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 37,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in Chevron by 25.4% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 7.1% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Redburn Partners downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.65.

CVX opened at $114.73 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $133.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $43.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

