Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $3.35 Million Position in Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Under Armour by 813.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Under Armour by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UAA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Under Armour from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.26.

UAA opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 139.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Under Armour Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

