Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 540 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

VOO opened at $249.81 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $232.42 and a 52-week high of $270.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

