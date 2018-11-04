Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,032,564 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,967,000. Facebook comprises about 1.7% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB opened at $150.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $436.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.03 and a 52 week high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. Facebook’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $220.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.54.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $38,944,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.98, for a total transaction of $138,735.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,975,797.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,416,282 shares of company stock valued at $603,782,983. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.