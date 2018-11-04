Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,085 Shares of Envision Healthcare Corp (EVHC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Envision Healthcare Corp (NYSE:EVHC) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Envision Healthcare worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envision Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envision Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envision Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envision Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Envision Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $220,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envision Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Envision Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.12.

EVHC stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. Envision Healthcare Corp has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Envision Healthcare

Envision Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Physician Services and Ambulatory Services. As of December 31, 2017, its physician-led services encompassed providers at approximately 1,800 clinical departments at healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia that include emergency department and hospitalist, anesthesiology, radiology/tele-radiology, and children's services.

