Church & Dwight (CHD) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.09% from the stock’s current price.

CHD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

CHD stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.06. 3,807,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.31. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 20.25%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Leblanc sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $980,709.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,877.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 8,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $450,764.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,187 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,960.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,800 shares of company stock worth $27,051,358 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 937.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

