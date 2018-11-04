Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – William Blair boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Church & Dwight in a research note issued on Thursday, November 1st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.26. William Blair also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHD. Bank of America increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

CHD stock opened at $66.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.31. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $66.58.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $500,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 291.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 197,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 146,765 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 360,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,143,000 after acquiring an additional 107,140 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.0% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 224,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Leblanc sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $980,709.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,877.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 8,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $450,764.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,960.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,800 shares of company stock worth $27,051,358 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

