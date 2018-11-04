Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NASDAQ:CBB) to report ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. Cincinnati Bell posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,166.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cincinnati Bell.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

Cincinnati Bell (NASDAQ:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.96 million.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cincinnati Bell to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:CBB opened at $14.77 on Thursday. Cincinnati Bell has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $22.20.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cincinnati Bell (CBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.