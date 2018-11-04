Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Given Buy Rating at Craig Hallum

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Craig Hallum in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $51.00. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.45. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $34.49 and a one year high of $58.80.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.27 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 4,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $187,653.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. grace capital acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 88.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 91.8% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth about $216,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

