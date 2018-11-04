Citigroup Boosts Amgen (AMGN) Price Target to $204.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMGN. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amgen from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amgen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.55.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $187.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. Amgen has a 12 month low of $163.31 and a 12 month high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 9.44%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.