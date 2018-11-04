Citigroup Cuts Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) Price Target to $72.00

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $67.00 price objective on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.36.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $2.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,590,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1-year low of $55.52 and a 1-year high of $85.86.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $159,384.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,080.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Independent Order of Foresters purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

