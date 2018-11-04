Citigroup Inc (C) Position Reduced by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lessened its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194,226 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,167,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,292,000 after purchasing an additional 53,619 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 116,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 58,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.91.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $65.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $63.18 and a twelve month high of $80.70. The stock has a market cap of $169.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 billion. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

