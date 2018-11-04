Citigroup Lowers Amarin (AMRN) to Neutral

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

AMRN opened at $22.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.48 and a beta of 0.70. Amarin has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $23.10.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Amarin’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 879,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $9,759,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,016,149 shares of company stock valued at $34,812,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amarin by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Amarin by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amarin by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,392,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 46,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,335,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,118 shares in the last quarter. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

